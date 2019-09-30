EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Evesham Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. K-9 Brody died from a sudden illness on Friday, the police department announced in a Facebook post.
Brody served the department for six years. He specialized in detecting narcotics and finding missing people.
Evesham police say Brody and handler Cpl. Ryan Bourdon had a remarkable career together.
In 2017, Brody located 19 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle. Later that year, he apprehended a suspect who police say assaulted his wife and strangled his daughter.
Police say Brody was also a community favorite, visiting children in schools and participating in numerous demonstrations.
“He will be greatly missed by handler Corporal Bourdon, his family, and the men and women of the Evesham Police Department,” the Facebook post read.
You must log in to post a comment.