TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man has been critically injured after officials say he was shot in a police-involved shooting. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street in Trenton on Sunday.
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspect was armed and was shot by an officer during an encounter.
No word yet on what led to the altercation.
A neighbor told Eyewitness News he heard several gunshots before the suspect fell to the ground.
The suspect was rushed to an area hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
The Attorney General’s Office has been notified, officials say.
An investigation remains active and ongoing.
