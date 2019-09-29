Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being critically injured in a motorcycle accident, according to police. The crash happened in the city’s Tioga section on the 3500 block of Broad Street just after 1 a.m.
Police say the 37-year-old was traveling north on Broad Street at a high rate of speed when a he struck car was making a left hand turn from Broad Street to Tioga Street.
That is when the man was ejected from his motorcycle.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital. He is in critical condition.
The 37-year-old driver of the car was uninjured, but her airbags did deploy.
