HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in six Pennsylvania counties, along with one human case. Friday was the last routine surveillance and reporting day for 2019, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s website.
The state’s West Nile Control Program said the mosquitoes were found Friday in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster and Philadelphia counties.
Researchers Find Potential Link Why Some People Develop Serious Infections After Being Licked By Pets
The human case of West Nile virus was discovered in Chester County.
West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne sickness that may cause encephalitis, a brain irritation. Mild infections can produce fever, headaches, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.