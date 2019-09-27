COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — School officials say a Collingswood High School student brought a handgun to school on Friday. The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody.
In a letter to parents, the school says a number of students reported to a school counselor that they believed a student was in possession of a gun.
The counselor told administrators and the student was pulled from class. While searching the student’s possessions, a handgun was found and police were immediately notified and took the student into custody.
“The Collingswood High School staff and administration prides themselves on developing and maintaining trusting relationships with students and would like to thank the students who came forward with this information,” Collingswood High School Principal Matthew Genna said in the letter to parents.
No one was injured and there were no reported threats made to the school.
The student was charged several gun and weapons charges. An investigation is ongoing.
