



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Jeff Bradshaw will take the stage for a two-day concert in Ardmore later this week. The renowned musician, known as Mr. Trombone, says it won’t be your ordinary musical performance.

One of the architects of Philadelphia’s neo-soul sound, the self-taught musician has been making music for nearly three decades.

“I am really looking forward to these two days celebrating life,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw turns 50 this month and he’s busier than ever.

“These last two-and-a-half years and I have worked more than I worked in my 27-year career,” he said.

But three years ago, his life came to an abrupt halt.

“I found out that I had a very intensive case of diverticulitis and I was bleeding internally. My life changed that day,” Bradshaw said.

Doctors told Bradshaw his poor diet while on the road led to cysts in his bowels. The man with the signature sound was pushed from the stage. He had no health insurance and soon saw his medical bills mounting.

“It was rough. It was rough because the world got to see me at a place of vulnerability,” he said.

Bradshaw’s friends launched a GoFundMe and hosted a benefit concert to help cover his medical expenses. He changed his diet and is now healthier and stronger than ever.

“I have a new album coming out in 2020 — ‘Stronger,'” Bradshaw said.

And on Friday and Saturday, Bradshaw plans to join friends on stage at Ardmore Music Hall in his 50 Strong concert to celebrate.

He doesn’t call it a “comeback” and says he’s grateful to “be back” on stage.

“I’ve truly been blessed,” the musician said.