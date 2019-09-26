  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Castle News


NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police are looking for a man driving a silver minivan near New Castle. He is accused of attempting to lure children into the vehicle.

The driver reportedly approached William Penn High School students at a bus stop Thursday morning.

Credit: CBS3

The Colonial School District is warning parents and advising students to say something if they see something, and that it is never wise to approach an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information, call police.

