Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police are looking for a man driving a silver minivan near New Castle. He is accused of attempting to lure children into the vehicle.
The driver reportedly approached William Penn High School students at a bus stop Thursday morning.
The Colonial School District is warning parents and advising students to say something if they see something, and that it is never wise to approach an unknown vehicle.
If you have any information, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.