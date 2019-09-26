



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — We’re now getting a look at home video of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. It’s the latest development as police continue to search for Dulce, who they believe was taken from a Bridgeton park more than a week ago.

In the videos, Dulce likes to jabber while taking selfies and belt out “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”

Through a friend, 19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez sent Eyewitness News home videos of her 5-year-old daughter who hasn’t been seen or heard from since last Monday, when she disappeared from Bridgeton City Park.

Her family hopes perhaps someone who’s been withholding information will see the video, hear Dulce’s innocent little voice and have a heart.

“We’re all feeling the pain that the mother is feeling,” retired state trooper Fred MacFarland said.

MacFarland’s eyes teared up when he talked about Dulce. He, like many merchants in downtown Bridgeton, are posting missing person signs for Dulce on their windows and are talking about the case with customers.

“The whole town has really gotten behind this,” MacFarland said.

One way people in Bridgeton can help is by looking in their phones or cameras to see if they took any pictures or videos last Monday afternoon. The FBI wants them to check for clues.

On Wednesday night, the FBI tweeted a link to a page for Dulce where people can easily upload their pictures and videos.

#FBI is asking the public to help #findDulce. Anyone who has images or video taken at the city park on September 16, 2019 can upload them here: https://t.co/xZPmW9sWRxhttps://t.co/AVH8zz2HLk pic.twitter.com/WFdFraHvBQ — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 25, 2019

“We had quite a bit of footage from like 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. of just cars going back and forth,” said Melissa Helmbrecht.

Helmbrecht runs Hope Loft in downtown Bridgeton. She submitted video to investigators from a public service announcement she was shooting last Monday.

She wasn’t sure if there was anything of value, but she wanted experts to make that determination. She says it’s the least a person can do to help find Dulce.

“Every kid matters, especially somebody as precious as she is and we’re just waiting for her to come home safe,” Helmbrecht said.

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to Dulce’s whereabouts.