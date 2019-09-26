Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect wanted in a robbery at a doughnut shop in Evesham Township. A surveillance image shows the man who allegedly burglarized the Duck Donuts shop on the 100 block of South Route 73 on Sept. 21 around 11:30 p.m.
Investigators say the man entered the business by prying open the rear door, and took a small safe from the back office and left the building. He re-entered the business and crawled to the front of the store, opening both registers.
He fled the scene with approximately $800 in cash.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the man, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-4699.
