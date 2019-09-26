Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say a car going the wrong way on Route 378 in Bethlehem crashed head-on into another vehicle, sparking a fiery crash that left two people dead.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 378 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle caught fire.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. But it wasn’t clear if they were in separate vehicles or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but had reopened by Thursday morning’s commute.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
