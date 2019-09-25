NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — New Hope-Solebury High School teacher Kevin Elvey is facing charges for sexually abusing a female student. Authorities say the charges stem from incidents that occurred in the spring of 2005 when the victim was a 17-year-old senior at the high school.
The 41-year-old was arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor. According to prosecutors, the victim said the sexual acts took place at Elvey’s home on multiple occasions.
Elvey was suspended from his position at the school in June.
Elvey was released on a $50,000 bond.
The district attorney believes there may be additional victims and is asking anyone with information about the case to call police.
