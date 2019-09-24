MANVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in a wooded area in central New Jersey and came to rest high in a tree. The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough.
The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, he was uninjured and was rescued from the crash, he is reportedly expected to be OK.
No one on the ground was hurt in the crash, which occurred in a remote area of Somerset County. Officials say the plane was caught in trees about 75 feet off the ground.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the plane’s engine stalled while the pilot attempted to land at the Central Jersey Regional Airport which is located in Hillsborough, New Jersey.
A full investigation is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.