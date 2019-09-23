PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A star of the “Young and the Restless”made a stop in Philadelphia to show her support for a local store owner. Actress Tracey Bregman stopped by to help welcome the first guests at the grand opening of Dolly’s Boutique in newly-opened Philadelphia Fashion District.
The boutique’s owner says the store is inspired by Bregman’s character Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
“We met by chance five years ago in an elevator. But it’s a very significant in my life because she’s the owner of Fenmore Boutique on ‘The Young and the Restless’ and Fenmore’s was my store in my head,” Dolly’s Boutique owner Shani Newton said.
“This store was her vision because Fenmore’s, my character’s store on my show, was her store in her mind and that’s what she created and I’m all about empowering women and helping women adjust their crowns. I’m just happy to be here to support her vision,” Bregman said.
You can see more of Bregman in “The Young and the Restless” every day at 12:30 p.m. on CBS3.
