WATCH LIVE:Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Day After Loss To Lions
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, West Philadelphia building collapse


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a part of a building in West Philadelphia collapsed on Monday morning. The fire department was called out to the 300 block of North Robinson Street for a collapse around 10 a.m.

(credit: CBS3)

When crews arrived, they found part of a building that collapsed into the street.

Video from Chopper 3 also shows part of the roof caved in.

Records from the city’s Licenses and Inspections reveals numerous violations.

(credit: CBS3)

There were no reports of any injuries.

It’s unclear why the building partially collapsed.

Comments