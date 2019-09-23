PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a part of a building in West Philadelphia collapsed on Monday morning. The fire department was called out to the 300 block of North Robinson Street for a collapse around 10 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found part of a building that collapsed into the street.
Video from Chopper 3 also shows part of the roof caved in.
Three-story unoccupied building collapses at 6119 Vine Street in West Philadelphia. No injuries reported. A check of L&I records reveals numerous violations. I’m live at noon with the latest. @CBSPhilly #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/Mjcjp4bIVe
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 23, 2019
Records from the city’s Licenses and Inspections reveals numerous violations.
There were no reports of any injuries.
It’s unclear why the building partially collapsed.
