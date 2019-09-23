  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old mother with a 1-month-old child was injured after police say she suffered a graze wound from gunfire in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim suffered a graze wound to her chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital along with her baby girl, who had a small scratch above her left eye. It’s uncertain if the scratch on the baby is related to the shooting.

Both the mother and baby are in stable condition.

Authorities found shell casings on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

