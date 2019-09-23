Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey man charged with scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 is attempting to have the charges against him dropped. Mark D’Amico appeared at a hearing Monday morning where his lawyer announced their intent to file a motion to dismiss the indictment.
In May, D’Amico pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.
Prosecutors say D’Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a feel good story in 2017 to scam GoFundMe donors.
