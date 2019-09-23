Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University is introducing the school’s first dog-friendly residence hall. The university already allows students to have emotional support animals but students at St. George Hall will now be allowed to own approved dogs on-campus as pets.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University is introducing the school’s first dog-friendly residence hall. The university already allows students to have emotional support animals but students at St. George Hall will now be allowed to own approved dogs on-campus as pets.
Amenities at the residence hall include a dog-run for exercise, on-campus washing station and dog-friendly lounge space.
Students who wish to own a dog on campus must submit an application and fee.
The approved dogs must be under 30 pounds and must have all required vaccinations and licenses, must be spayed or neutered at the appropriate age, and must have current identification tags in accordance with Philadelphia Dog Ordinances. The dog must be tagged with the student owner’s contact information.
Only one dog is permitted per unit.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.