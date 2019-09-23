BREAKING:Part Of West Philadelphia Building Collapses Into Street
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:La Salle University, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University is introducing the school’s first dog-friendly residence hall. The university already allows students to have emotional support animals but students at St. George Hall will now be allowed to own approved dogs on-campus as pets.

Amenities at the residence hall include a dog-run for exercise, on-campus washing station and dog-friendly lounge space.

Students who wish to own a dog on campus must submit an application and fee.

The approved dogs must be under 30 pounds and must have all required vaccinations and licenses, must be spayed or neutered at the appropriate age, and must have current identification tags in accordance with Philadelphia Dog Ordinances. The dog must be tagged with the student owner’s contact information.

Only one dog is permitted per unit.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Comments