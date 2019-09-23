  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeowner fights back in Mayfair shooting two men who police say broke into his home. It happened on the 7100 block Walker Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the two men entered the home through a window.

Home Invasion Suspects Shot In Mayfair

One suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital and a second is fighting for his life.

The residents are currently being interviewed by investigators.

 

