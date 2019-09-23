Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeowner fights back in Mayfair shooting two men who police say broke into his home. It happened on the 7100 block Walker Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeowner fights back in Mayfair shooting two men who police say broke into his home. It happened on the 7100 block Walker Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the two men entered the home through a window.
One suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital and a second is fighting for his life.
The residents are currently being interviewed by investigators.
You must log in to post a comment.