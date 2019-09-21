Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa (CBS) — Police officers in Allentown are mourning the passing of their K-9 officer after a brief battle with cancer. K-9 Harley started his career with the Allentown Police Department in 2013.
In that time, he received several awards and aided in numerous criminal apprehensions and drug seizures.
Harley and his handler, Officer Andrew Fegely, were a well-known duo at community events and school demonstrations.
The department is in the process of planning a memorial service.
