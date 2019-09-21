  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local, Local TV


ALLENTOWN, Pa (CBS) — Police officers in Allentown are mourning the passing of their K-9 officer after a brief battle with cancer. K-9 Harley started his career with the Allentown Police Department in 2013.

In that time, he received several awards and aided in numerous criminal apprehensions and drug seizures.

credit: Allentown Police Dept.

Harley and his handler, Officer Andrew Fegely, were a well-known duo at community events and school demonstrations.

The department is in the process of planning a memorial service.

