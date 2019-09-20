Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect wanted in an aggravated assault at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood. The incident happened at the Sunoco on the 5700 block of Oxford Avenue on Sept. 16 around 8 a.m.
Police say a man went into the back of the store and put several large cans of Red Bull Energy Drink into a green bag.
He was confronted by employees when he attempted to leave. The employees were able to dump the bag of energy drinks but the suspect pulled out a knife.
The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen walking west on Oxford Avenue with an unknown woman.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.
