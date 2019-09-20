BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a man simply unloading groceries at gunpoint. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say while one robber held a gun to the 25-year-old victim’s head, another dug through his pockets and stole his keys, his iPhone and Wawa backpack.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

The robbers then took off on bicycles and were last seen heading south on Frankford Avenue toward Montgomery Avenue.

If you have any information on the incident, police are urging you to contact authorities at 215-686-8477.

