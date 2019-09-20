MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Cheering on your teammate is an everyday experience that many teens get to have in high school. But, for some with special needs, that is not always the case.
So to change that, Souderton High School decided five years ago to incorporate a Unified Sports program.
The program is geared to give the school’s special education youth a level playing field to practice like an athlete, play like a winner, win like a champion and be on a team.
“It just gives you a whole other perspective of life and see how lucky you are and form a bond that will never break,” one person says.
While some wins for the team have been nice, it’s watching the group support each other that is the real triumph. Because together, they know they can achieve more.
Watch the video to see Vittoria Woodill’s report.
