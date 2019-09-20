Comments
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – One person was injured in a two-alarm fire in Delaware County, officials say. The blaze broke out on the 200 block of Sharon Avenue in Sharon Hill around 3 a.m.
Firefighters didn’t have to travel far to battle the flames, the house is directly across the street from the fire house.
The fire was placed under control around 4:45 a.m.
CBS3 is told one person was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their condition at this time.
