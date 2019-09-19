



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is technically still here but now is the time to start planning your holiday travel. When it comes to holiday travels, AAA says the time to book is fast approaching.

“The best time to buy your flights is going to be starting Sept. 25 and booking by the end of October. That’s because that time frame will give you the most options in terms of flights and some of the best deals out there,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.

Casselano says booking now will give you even more options, but that comes at a cost.

“They may be slightly more expensive, maybe $20, $50 than if you wait,” Casselano said.

On the flip side, experts caution procrastinators who hold out for bargains may have a tough time finding a flight that works for them.

While many passengers are still soaking up the final days of summer, some are already looking ahead to their holiday travel.

“I like early, so I know exactly when I will be able to go, how much it will cost and I can tell my family when I will be there,” traveler Kim Darby said.

AAA also recommends getting help with your flight from a travel agent and purchasing flight insurance, especially when booking 25 to 60 days in advance.

“You don’t know what can potentially happen. Life can throw a lot of wrenches in plans,” Casselano said.

And more reason to book early; AAA expects more than 150 million people to be on the roads and in the air during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Travelers can save by flying on Thanksgiving day, which has the lowest average ticket price for Thanksgiving week.

CBS News correspondent Chris Martinez reports.