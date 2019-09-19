PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever tried hot pot? The Chinese method of cooking uses a simmering pot of broth to cook everything from meat to seafood to noodles and more. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we head to a restaurant in Chinatown that’s offering a unique twist on the hot pot dining experiencing.
In Chinatown, you can ease your hunger for culture by simply taking a stroll — unless you’re starving. In which case, Chubby Cattle, the first restaurant in the world to provide refrigerated conveyor belt based hot pot meals, is a must to stop in.
Conceptualized by a University of Pennsylvania alum, the goal was simple: to take this old-world style of healthy Chinese cooking high tech by serving it alongside fresh ingredients in constant rotation and within reach.
Watch the video above for more on Chubby Cattle.
