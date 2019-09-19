Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you used some hand sanitizer lately? Turns out it could be giving you a false sense of security in the fight against germs.
Researchers say quickly rubbing hand sanitizer onto your hands after you sneeze probably won’t kill those cold and flu bugs.
That’s because your fingers are still wet with mucus.
Experts say it takes a full four minutes to fully kill viruses.
They say the best advice is it wash your hands under running water for at least 30 seconds.
