PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are.. the best college town in Pennsylvania. A new report ranks State College, Pennsylvania — the home of Penn State University — the best college town in the state.
The Best College Town in Every State report was recently released by Reviews.org and determined the best towns using five key categories, including cost of living, student employment, city access, nightlife and fun, and college-educated population.
State College was ranked No. 5 overall in city access and sixth overall in college-educated population.
