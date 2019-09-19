PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning of possible hepatitis A exposure after a Kensington doughnut shop worker tested positive for the infection. Health officials say the employee works at Yumcious Donuts at 3001 Kensington Ave.
The health department recommends anyone who purchased doughnuts from Yumcious or the Quick Stop at the same address between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4, should receive a hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible. People who have previously received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine or have had hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated.
Anyone in need of a vaccine should contact their health care provider’s office or visit a pharmacy. The health department is also offering vaccines at McPherson Square Park today, Sept. 19 and again on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you need assistance getting the hepatitis A vaccine, contact the health department at 215-685-6741. To see a full list of pharmacies that can provide hepatitis A vaccines, click here.
