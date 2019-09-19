Comments
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The founder of the #MeToo movement visited Cabrini University in Delaware County Thursday. Tarana Burke is this year’s recipient of the Ivy Young Willis and Martha Willis Dale Award.
The award honors those who believe women can improve the climate and conduct of public affairs. The advocate for survivors of sexual violence spoke about the origins of the movement.
Burke also met privately with student groups and other members of the school community.
