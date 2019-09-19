CATASAUQUA, Pa. (CBS) — A foster mother is accused of sexually assaulting a teen boy who was in her care. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 42-year-old Kimberly Race, of Catasauqua, was arrested and charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Prosecutors say they received a report on June 27 of alleged sexual assaults that happened to a 15-year-old boy at Race’s home in July and August of 2018. Race was the boy’s foster mother at the time of the alleged assaults.
A detective with the district attorney’s office interviewed the victim and viewed video, and concluded that Race engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the boy.
Prosecutors say Race, a teacher in the Catasauqua School District, also taught the victim while he was in the seventh-grade in one of her classes years prior to the alleged abuse. There are no allegations, however, that the boy was abused while he was her student.
The school district has suspended Race.
She will be arraigned later today.
