PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the spotted lanternfly invading the Philadelphia region, officials are reminding some businesses they may need a permit to drive in the quarantine zone. The quarantine covers all of the counties in southeast Pennsylvania and expands as far north as the Poconos and west to Harrisburg.
Businesses that deliver or pick up goods in any of those counties must get a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The goal is to prevent the invasive bugs from being carried to other parts of the state.
Click here to learn how to get a permit.
