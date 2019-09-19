



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez as the search for the missing girl enters its fourth day. She vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify the license plate number of the vehicle they believe lured Dulce away from a playground.

Dulce was last seen playing on the swings with her younger brother at the park.

She was wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes. She was reported missing sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

Over three days, the search for Dulce has taken several turns. It started out as police and volunteers combed the woods for a lost little girl and has now turned into a statewide manhunt for the person responsible for taking her.

Police conducted a full-scale search of the park and nearby waterways in the first 30 hours after the girl’s disappearance. At the same time, detectives launched a criminal investigation which led them to conclude the girl was abducted.

“We don’t have any solid suspects,” Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said. “We’re investigating all the possibilities.”

Police say as many as two dozen people may have been hanging out around the time of the girl’s disappearance at the basketball courts next to the playground.

After tracking down some of those bystanders for thorough interviews, police were able to get a description for a possible kidnapper and his vehicle.

They believe a man in a minivan took the little girl. They don’t know if he’s familiar to her or a complete stranger.

“The officers were cognizant enough to take names down of the individuals that were here but we couldn’t really conduct full interviews of those suspects and once more police came, the witnesses started to wander off. We were able to locate those witnesses through the department body cams and MVRs and we were able to relocate those witnesses and we’re still continuing to locate witnesses,” Gaimari said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He has no facial hair but he does have acne.

Police say he was last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. He was driving a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.

Police say Dulce’s mother, 19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez, is cooperating with police and the girl’s father is not in the United States. Dulce’s family is desperate to have her back home.

“We as a family, we feel really sad and really bad for not finding my niece. We don’t know who took her, who’s with her, how she is doing and everything. The only thing we’re trying to do is find her,” Dulce’s aunt, Nayiber Alavez Perez, said.

Investigators are asking people to call police if they were in the park Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411.