EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a portion of a human skull was discovered on a beach in Egg Harbor Township. Police say the discovery was made at 9:30 a.m. at Longport Dog Beach on Ocean Drive last Monday.
Police say a woman walking her dog on the beach reported finding part of what she believed was a human skull.
New Jersey State Police investigators and Southern Regional Medical Examiner officials confirmed that it was a skull of “human origin.”
The skull was found in the area of tidal water, which leads police to believe it may have washed up on the beach.
An investigation is ongoing.
