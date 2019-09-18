TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons. The state Division on Civil Rights and state’s athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday.
Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering. But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December.
Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.
“Student athletes should be able to compete with each other on a level playing field,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Racial discrimination in the enforcement of the rules of any sport is inconsistent with the spirit of fair play. The Division on Civil Rights’ action today makes it less likely that any student athlete will have to endure discrimination that not only undermines fair competition but also violates our state laws.”
Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.
