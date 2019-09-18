BREAKING:Man Confesses To Missing Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder After Remains Found In Storage Unit, Philly DA Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alan Maloney, Andrew Johnson, Local, Local TV


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons. The state Division on Civil Rights and state’s athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday.

Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering. But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December.

(credit: SNJ Today)

Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.

“Student athletes should be able to compete with each other on a level playing field,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Racial discrimination in the enforcement of the rules of any sport is inconsistent with the spirit of fair play. The Division on Civil Rights’ action today makes it less likely that any student athlete will have to endure discrimination that not only undermines fair competition but also violates our state laws.”

Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments