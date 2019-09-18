PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo announced a new, major holiday light experience will be coming to the zoo this year. LumiNature Presented by JP Morgan Chase & Co. will be taking over the zoo from Nov. 20 through Jan. 5.
The zoo describes the event as “a giant-sized fantastical holiday-season light experience that will transform the entire Zoo by taking guests on a magical journal of lights, music, sounds and surprises.”
LumiNature will have 12 experiences that include hundreds of illuminated penguins and flowers, a 21-foot-tall snake, giant cat eyes glowing in the dark and a 25-foot tree made of illuminated flamingo lawn ornaments.
In total, the experience will feature more than 600,000 lights, six-and-a-half miles of power cords, 500 illuminated flamingos, 200 illuminated penguins and much more.
Seasonal food, warm adult beverages and, of course, hot chocolate will get you in the holiday spirit while performers stroll around the zoo.
“We are thrilled to bring LumiNature to Philadelphia Zoo,” said Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing Officer Amy Shearer. “This tailor-made fantastical adventure brings the joy of animals, nature and the holiday season together in a way that will take your breath away. And of course, seasonal fare, strolling performers, unique retail, hot chocolate and ever-warming adult beverages will spark the holiday spirit in everyone. This is a first for Philadelphia Zoo and I can tell you, we are all very, very excited! LumiNature is made possible by the generous support of key donors excited to bring this one-of-a-kind spectacular to our region.”
Tickets go on sale some time in October so stay tuned.
You must log in to post a comment.