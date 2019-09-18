



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Perdue Foods has recalled 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The recall is isolated to nearly 330 packages of frozen Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders.

The item has a “Best By Date of 08/29/20” with a “Time Stamp of 00:30-01:00” and a “UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80489-2.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the products are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The product also contains wheat, a known allergen, which was not declared on the label.

The items were produced on Aug. 30, 2019.

“After receiving a consumer inquiry, we conducted a comprehensive investigation and have isolated this to an error during a specific time frame during production,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food safety and quality, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling this item that was sold in the freezer case.”

The items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio.

Consumers are urged not to eat them and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or illness.

