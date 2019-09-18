WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a woman’s death. They say the body of 50-year-old Susan Ledyard was found in the Brandywine River on the morning of July 23 in Wilmington.
On Wednesday, the victim’s brother pleaded for the public’s help.
“Susan was the superstar in our family, a tough genius” brother John Marci said. “She was loved by her parents, by her husband, by her siblings, by her friends and by her students.”
Ledyard was a teacher at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.
Ledyard’s cause of death is still pending further investigation. A vehicle registered to Ledyard was discovered approximately three miles upriver from where her body was recovered.
If you have any information about Ledyard’s death, you are urged to call Delaware State Police.
