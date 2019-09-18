Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are asking for the public’s help finding a man after they say he was arrested then accidentally released. Dion Williams is wanted in connection to a shooting at a Dover barbershop on June 5.
Williams, 27, was first arrested and charged by authorities on Friday.
Then, on Monday he was released, due to what police are calling a “communication error.”
Williams is still wanted on his original charges and additional charges may be brought against him.
If you have seen this suspect you are asked to contact police at 302-736-7130.
