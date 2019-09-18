



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — The Bridgeton community is coming out in droves to help find missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez who is believed to have been abducted from a park on Monday afternoon. People are trying to find the little girl but police now say she was likely lured away from Bridgeton City Park.

Cops and volunteers were at the park earlier this morning, joining the search. Also out here were the Search and Rescue Council of New Jersey.

Police say Alavez was lured away from a playground at Bridgeton City Park.

This is the third day for the search. They first started looking when she vanished on Monday.

One mother says she’s taking time away from home to be out here.

“I got out here at 9 a.m. yesterday morning. I left at 2 to pick up my children from school, drop them off at home, and then I came back out at 3:15 and left last night at 11:30. It’s very emotional,” said Kristen Dill, of Salem.

Dill is among many volunteers who are searching the park for the little girl.

Police believe a man in a minivan took Dulce. They don’t know if he’s familiar to her or a complete stranger.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He has no facial hair but he does have acne.

Police say he was last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. He was driving a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411.