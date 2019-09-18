



Easton native April Macie has finally made it to the big stage in the comedy world.

The comedian is one of six women featured in the new Netflix comedy special “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.” While Macie has been doing comedy since the early 2000s, she’s extremely grateful to Haddish for the opportunity to reach a larger audience.

“I knew that she [Tiffany] was a star in 2011,” said Macie in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I sent an email to my old manager and said this chick is a star. People were like she’s an overnight success and I’m like she’s been doing it for 23 years. Somebody told me it will take 10 years to start to find your voice. I never knew it was something as a woman I could do or make a living doing.”

Macie was pushed to become a comedian by her dad and therapist and has been all over the world to deliver jokes.

“I’ve done some shows in Europe and it’s kind of like you’re new again,” said Macie. “You have to work on a different skill set that you were never forced to work on. You have to try to find certain words that work for a weird pile of Croatians. I think it does make you stronger because it takes me back to when I was doing bar shows. I haven’t done bar shows or a bowling alley in a long time.”