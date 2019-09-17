PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating human remains discovered inside a storage facility in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Sources say it’s believed the remains are that of a woman who was reported missing from north-central Pennsylvania in 2003.

Forensic testing will be used to confirm that.

Sources say it’s believed she was killed and then placed here.

Sources say a person of interest is in custody.

BREAKING: State Police investigating human remains discovered inside a Frankford storage facility. Sources say it’s believed to be a case of homicide involving a missing person from 2003 from north central Pennsylvania. A person of interest is in custody. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 17, 2019

Neighbors say police were out on the block in force on Monday at the intersection of Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue.

Sources say a tip earlier this week steered state police investigators to the location, where in fact, the recovery was made.

Sources say that tip indicated the missing woman’s ex-lover had bragged about what he had done.

Troopers are questioning a man they suspect is responsible for the woman’s disappearance and death.

Charges of abuse of corpse are pending.

Neighbors were shaken with what brought police to their street.

“It’s crazy how people would do something like that,” Evelyn Garcia said.

The storage facility manager declined to comment.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.