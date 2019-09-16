Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of robbing a couple in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 on the 2000 block of Sanger Street.
Police say the victims were in the process of moving out when the suspect walked through the open front door and pointed a gun at them.
Police say the suspect got away with $1,900 and two cellphones.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
