By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are working on identifying a man’s body that was found in the Schuylkill River. Police responded to reports of a body floating in the river around 9 a.m. between the Walnut and South Street Bridges in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

Police discovered the body upon arriving on the scene. The man is approximately between 30 and 40 years old.

According to authorities, there were no visible signs of trauma.

The investigation remains ongoing.

