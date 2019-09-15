PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ninth annual Philly Burger Brawl had a record showing. Sixty local restaurants fired up the grill for a great cause Sunday at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.
Organizers say the brawl attracted 3,900 people — which is the most it’s ever had.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen and Howard Monroe served on the panel of judges.
.@PatGallenCBS3 and I doing our civic duty, judging the #PhillyBurgerBrawl @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xihJ5X1ILU
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) September 15, 2019
The people’s choice winner was Bainbridge Street Barrel House.
The overall winner was Lucky’s Last Chance, which has locations in Manayunk and Queen Village.
The proceeds go to the School District of Philadelphia, supporting underserved elementary schools.
