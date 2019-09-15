Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia priest has been removed from ministry over sexual assault allegations from decades ago, the Archdiocese says. Rev. Christopher Lucas worked at many places across the Archdiocese but was most recently at St. John the Baptist parish and Hallahan Catholic Girls High School.
The Archdiocese says the 63-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the 1970s before he was 18 years old.
Criminal charges against Lucas have not been charged.
