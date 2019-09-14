PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway will be closed this weekend for viaduct rehabilitation and paving in Center City. I-76 eastbound will be closed between 30th Street and South Street interchanges from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
PennDOT will be making pavement repairs and repaving a section of the Schuylkill Expressway viaduct.
Prior to Friday’s full closure, I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between the interchanges from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Motorists can use the following alternate routes due to the closure:
Follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76; or exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.
The following ramps will also be closed and detoured:
Westbound I-676 ramp to eastbound I-76. I-676 motorists will be detoured west on I-76 to the Montgomery Drive/West River Drive exit, then take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and follow the detour at 30th Street; and Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76. Motorists will be directed to follow Walnut Street, turn left on 38th Street and go straight on University Avenue to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.
You must log in to post a comment.