WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a great night for Friday Football Frenzy. The Game of the Week tonight is a conference game at West Deptford High School, where the Eagles are squaring off against the Collingswood Panthers.
There is one class at West Deptford High School, where students are taking notes and sending them soaring.
They are The Madrigals, a group of close to 30 teenagers who all love the same subject.
“They’re a part of it because they love music. They have to audition to be a part of Madrigals and so you only get the students that really want to do it because they know they have to go through the process of proving themselves in order to be in the class,” said Bill Yerkes, director of The Madrigals.
