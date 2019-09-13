PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A major intersection in Plymouth Township was closed for several hours Friday morning after a deadly crash overnight. The two-vehicle crash happened around midnight at the corner of Ridge Pike and Colwell Lane.

Eyewitness News has learned three people were killed in the accident. At least one other person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 13, 2019

Police had also shut down the five-points intersection to conduct their investigation.

People familiar with the area call this a very busy and dangerous intersection.

“It is a confusing intersection for people,” a resident said. “I guess as a local resident, growing up around here, it’s hard for me to identify with. Constantly people making u-turns, right here, to get to Chemical Road when there is… a left hand turning lane. It is a five-way intersection to get to any street around here. So it is kind of, you know, that’s the number one thing you hear is cars skidding because of someone making a u-turn in the middle of the street.”

The roads were expected to reopen to traffic around 9 a.m. but reopened around 6 a.m.

— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 13, 2019

— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 13, 2019

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.