CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have honored Charles Barkley with a statue along their Legends Walk outside their practice facility in Camden. The statue was unveiled Friday.

Barkley’s statue joins other Sixers legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving and Bobby Jones.

“All you really can say is thank you. I hope today’s players understand, man, we’re so lucky,” Barkley said. “We’re so blessed to dribble a stupid basketball for a living. We are so lucky and blessed. Always sign autographs, always take pictures, always try to be cordial.

“Sir” Charles Barkley on being honored in @sixers Legends Walk today pic.twitter.com/mYwXvwZNv0 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 13, 2019

“The fans are the best things about this whole dynamic. But just appreciate how lucky we are to dribble a stupid basketball. We’re not like a teacher, foreman or policeman or doctor or somebody like that — somebody who has a real job, who’s out there every single day battling. It just feels so lucky and blessed.”

Barkley played eight seasons with the Sixers and he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.

Barkley was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987 and 1992.

Got to say Sir Charles never disappoints. He spent almost an hour with local media telling us funny stories and speaking from the heart on many matters – including how spitting on a fan changed his life. Truly a funny, humble dude and a #Philly treasure pic.twitter.com/1XHK3znCBo — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 13, 2019

The team retired his No. 34 in 2001.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)