BREAKING:Suspect Wanted In 3 Attempted Abductions Of Women In North Philadelphia Arrested, Sources Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A police chase ended in an accident involving a police car in Chester, authorities say. The crash happened near West 10th Street and Highland Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the suspect, whose vehicle was involved in a crime in Tinicum Township on Wednesday, led police on a chase into the city of Chester.

An Upland Borough police car was struck by the vehicle in question.

No one suffered any major injuries.

One suspect is in custody and a second is still on the loose.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments