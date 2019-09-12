Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A police chase ended in an accident involving a police car in Chester, authorities say. The crash happened near West 10th Street and Highland Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say the suspect, whose vehicle was involved in a crime in Tinicum Township on Wednesday, led police on a chase into the city of Chester.
An Upland Borough police car was struck by the vehicle in question.
No one suffered any major injuries.
One suspect is in custody and a second is still on the loose.
